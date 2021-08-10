BRIN calls for building strong research, innovation ecosystem

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) said it will strive to build a strong research and innovation ecosystem in Indonesia at the commemoration of the National Technology Awakening Day (Hakteknas) on Tuesday.

“We need to build a strong research and innovation ecosystem and realize solid collaboration between stakeholders supported by relevant policies,” head of BRIN, Laksana Tri Handoko, said at the 26th Hakteknas commemoration, which was themed ‘Integration of Research for Innovative Indonesia: Digital Green Blue Economy’, here on Tuesday.

Handoko highlighted that a strong ecosystem of research, innovation, and solid collaboration is necessary to optimize Indonesia’s potential and help it become a developed country.

Indonesia has all the important elements to become a developed country, including abundant natural resources, biodiversity, great cultural diversity, and a strategic geographical position, he pointed out.

Human resource is a huge asset that Indonesia possesses, he noted. However, potential alone cannot make Indonesia a developed country, he stated.

There is a need to encourage innovation along with mastery of research as the basis for Indonesia’s economic growth, Handoko said.

The contribution of research and innovation in all aspects of life would be increasingly felt by the people of Indonesia once a strong ecosystem is established, he added.

“The contribution of research and innovation to produce a variety of solutions can resolve the challenges faced by the government, industry, and society,” he said.

Indonesia is getting closer to its aspiration of becoming a developed country with the ratification of Law No. 11 of 2019 on the National System of Science and Technology, he remarked.

The law itself is key for strengthening the ecosystem of research and innovation in the country, Handoko said.

“We believe this scientific ecosystem can help produce quality inventions, innovations, and the ecosystems we need for equitable and sustainable socio-economic development through this law,” he added.

Source: Antara News