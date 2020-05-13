Bridge linking Banten, West Java areas collapses after landslide

Lebak, Banten A bridge in Cinyiru Village, Lebak Gedong Sub-district, Lebak District, Banten Province, connecting the areas of Banten and West Java provinces caved in due to a landslide, Public Works and Housing Ministry’s official revealed.

As a result, four-wheeled vehicles were no longer able to ply on the Cipanas-Sobang-Citorek-Warung Banten-Sukabumi road section, an official of the Road and Bridge Management at the Public Works and Housing Ministry for Lebak District, Kuncoro, stated here on Wednesday.

“We have dispatched a backhoe and construction workers to repair the bridge, so that cars can again ply on it,” Kuncoro remarked.

The landslide was triggered by torrential rains lashing the Mount Halimun Salak National Park (TNGHS) area over the past few days that caused the Ciberang River to overflow.

“We are optimistic of fixing the bridge soon to reconnect the road section linking the areas of Banten and West Java provinces,” he stated.

After the bridge collapsed, car drivers heading to the areas of Citorek-Warung Banten were compelled to take the alternative route of Cipanas-Muncang-Sobang though the distance was longer than that of the Citorek-Warung Banten road section, he explained.

Lebak Gedong Sub-district is vulnerable to floods and landslides.

Early this year, some parts of Lebak District were hit by flooding and landslide that severed access to some residential areas in Lebak Gedong Sub-district, including those in the villages of Banjarsari and Ciladaeun.

Flash floods that hit Lebak District on January 1, 2020, claimed 10 lives and damaged 19 schools in six districts in addition to wrecking 1,410 houses.

Source: Antara News