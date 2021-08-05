BPPT building monitoring platform to support EV ecosystem

The Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) has said it is developing a monitoring platform for public electric vehicle charging stations to support the emerging ecosystem of electric motor vehicles (EV).

“We are studying the mutual connections between apps for information exchange between charging stations operators and some relevant stakeholders,” BPPT Head Hammam Riza said at the online launch of EV stations here on Thursday.

The EV charging stations were launched on the MT Haryono and Lenteng Agung boulevard, he informed adding, they were installed through cooperation between BPPT and the country’s state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina.

The monitoring platform for the charging stations is specifically being created for the regulator — the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Riza said. It would allow the regulator to receive information about the location, plugs, and connectors’ availability, he added.

In addition to technology development, the agency has been conducting technology studies to support the EV ecosystem, he said.

The studies cover aspects related to technology, economy, regulation, and plug standards for stakeholders, which were released in 2020 through the public charging station study book, he added.

“BPPT conducts a study on the domestic components potential level in public and EV battery exchange stations that can be beneficial for the national industry,” he informed. Furthermore, he noted, the agency is providing recommendations on domestic components for electric motor vehicle technology and charging stations to the Industry Ministry.

The agency has also conducted a study on the business and technical model of charging stations, specifically their infrastructure requirements and commercialization, in collaboration with several parties, he added.

The endeavor suits current and future needs with the growing number of EVs that are demanded from PT Pertamina, the state electricity company (PLN), and other private companies, Riza said.

Hence, BPPT has developed a battery swapping system platform to anticipate the development of EV battery exchange stations and their supporting technology, he added.

Source: Antara News