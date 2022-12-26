BPOM needs legal framework to regulate online sales

The Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) requires a legal framework to regulate strict sanctions against any violations involving products sold on e-commerce platforms.

“Regarding legal sanctions, it seems we are helpless with the online market. We can only take them down, however, they can appear again. We cannot impose sanctions on products marketed online,” BPOM Head Penny K. Lukito said in Jakarta on Monday.

She noted that the authority to enforce laws against the dealers of illegal products on e-commerce lies with the Ministry of Communication and Information. Sanctions can be applied based on BPOM’s coordination with the related authorities.

Lukito said that efforts to prevent the circulation of illegal products via e-commerce are often carried out by BPOM through outreach and by educating consumers.

“It is best not to buy online. It is at the consumers’ own risk,” she added.

She asked consumers to be more careful when choosing food products online because not all of them have distribution permits from BPOM.

“For potent drugs, they cannot be sold online. For over-the-counter drugs, they are sold in limited numbers,” she informed.

According to her, every product that is licensed for distribution in the Indonesian retail market is equipped with a batch number. If consumers have a bad experience using the product, they can report it to the BPOM or Health Ministry for product tracking and recall.

The draft law (RUU) related to the legal basis for strengthening the BPOM institution is currently being drafted at the House of Representatives (DPR).

“That is why BPOM is in the process of drafting a drug and food control bill. In that regulation, there will be legal sanctions related to drug and food control that do not meet the provisions and efficacy,” she disclosed.

The important point in the bill is a joint effort to strengthen the role of drug and food control in Indonesia, especially in responding to all forms of violations that are very crucial when it comes to human health and mentality, she added.

Source: Antara News