BP2MI to launch task force against illegal migrant worker placements

Jakarta The Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) will launch its task force for the eradication of illegal migrant worker placement syndicates on August 17, which marks Indonesia’s National Day.

“We will form the task force, and we will make the declaration on August 17, 2020, the day of Indonesia’s Independence Day Anniversary,” said head of the BP2MI, Benny Ramdhani, at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The fixing of the declaration date, he continued, is evidence of the government’s commitment to efforts towards releasing Indonesian migrant workers from the shackles of mafias or syndicates involved in non-procedural departures of workers.

Ramdhani stated his office is currently working on laying the foundation for the task force’s launch, for which it is deliberating on two options.

One option would be to base the task force on the Presidential Decree, making its position more solid and allowing ministry and institution elements to be included in its structure, he elaborated.

The second option would be to base the task force on the BP2MI head’s decree, with elements from ministries and institutions involved as directional boards, he continued.

The BP2MI has also received support from religious groups, such as the Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah, Indonesian Council of Bishops, Indonesian Communion of Churches, and Buddhist groups, in its fight against those who send out migrant workers by flouting procedures.

The religious groups will be asked to join the task force, along with community organizations involved in migrant workers movements.

“Hopefully we will have information on the structure (of the task force) before the 17th, including regarding the parties involved, and the basis of the task force, be it (through) the Presidential Decree or the regulation of the head of the agency,” Ramdhani added. (INE)

Source: Antara News