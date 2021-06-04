Boyden Elects New Chair Craig Stevens

Americas board director elevated to Chair, as three new board members are elected

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, announces the election of Crai g Stevens to a two-year term as Chair of Boyden’s Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Stevens succeeds Jörg Kasten, Managing Partner, Germany.

Three new board members have also been elected: Dina Aki m ova , Managing Partner, Russia; Kath l ee n D u nton , Managing Partner, Germany and EMEA Leader, Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice; and Kris t en Smit , Managing Partner, France. Jim Harmon , Managing Partner, Canada, was re-elected. Board members completing their service are Ulrich Schumann, Managing Partner, Germany and Kjetil Haug-Nodeland, Managing Partner, Norway.

Commenting on his election, Stevens said, “It is an honor to serve Boyden as Chair of the Board. My predecessor, Jörg Kasten, and our esteemed President & CEO, Trina Gordon, were exceptional leaders in navigating the pandemic recession. I am energized to work with the Board to support our partners, as they collaborate with our clients across the globe to build high performing executive teams that are prepared to address rapidly evolving challenges.”

Stevens, who had previously served as Americas Director on the board is also Managing Partner, United States and a member of the firm’s global Technology, CEO & Board Services, Professional Services and Social Impact practices.

Dina Akimova is Managing Partner and leader of Boyden’s Russia office. She focuses on C-level searches and provides clients with broad industry expertise, particularly in industry and financial services. Dina holds a Bachelor’s degree from Maxim Gorky Literature Institute and studied leadership at Harvard Business School.

Kathleen Dunton is Managing Partner, Germany and EMEA Leader of Boyden’s Private Equity and Venture Capital practice. A member of Boyden’s global Industrial practice, she has expertise in the professional services, industrial machinery and chemical sectors. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics and geography from the University of Massachusetts, US.

Kristen Smit is Managing Partner, France. She is a member of Boyden’s global Healthcare & Life Sciences and Industrial practices, and provides board services and leadership development expertise to clients. Kristen is a former member of Boyden’s board. She holds a degree in international business administration from The American University of Paris.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solution. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

