MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on October 28, 2021.

On October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter September 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-392-1587, passcode: 4225431# or

1-877-395-0279, passcode: 4225431# (toll-free in North America)

Overseas calls: 800 4222 8835, code 4225431#

Look up country phone number In French: (with translation) 514-861-1381, passcode: 5075227# or

1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5075227# (toll-free in North America)

Overseas calls: +800 4222 8835, passcode 5075227#

Look up country phone number

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

