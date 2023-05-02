Bombardier Leads Industry-Wide Sustainability Efforts with Landmark Environmental Product Declarations for Global 5500 and Global 6500 Aircraft

Bombardier Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs)

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) provide detailed information about each aircraft’s environmental footprint across its life cycle

Bombardier’s unique Product Sustainability and Strategy team analyzed environmental incidence of over 140K aircraft parts per program to create holistic and transparent public reports

Long-range Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft join Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 as world’s only business jets carrying an EPD

Global 5500 and Global 6500 EPDs contribute to Bombardier’s long-term view EcoJet research platform

MONTREAL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that it has completed a thorough analysis of the Global 5500 and Global 6500 in order to publish Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for two of its large aircraft. They join the Global 7500 aircraft and the Challenger 3500 aircraft as business aviation’s only EPD-designated jets.

For over a decade, Bombardier dedicated a full-time internal team of experts to the development of standardizable key metrics, data gathering, validation and analysis. Bringing together industry players and 45 tier-1 suppliers, Bombardier assessed 200K aircraft parts over the development of the Global 7500 aircraft program, gaining valuable insights on the environmental impact of this business jet and leading to a third-party verified public report.

The industry-leading, high-performance Global 7500 aircraft became the first business aircraft to receive an EPD designation for this report in 2020 and was followed by the Challenger 3500 EPD in 2022. The holistic methodology was replicated in analyzing the Global 5500 and Global 6500 programs, where 280K parts were assessed.

“The publication of the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft EPDs are the results of years of scientific effort,” said Michel Ouellette, Executive Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “These declarations are more than brochures: they are tools for the aviation industry to drive sustainable innovations across its activities spectrum. They are also the outcome of the thoroughness, mindfulness and ingenuity of a uniquely skilled internal team of experts. As a company, we are immeasurably proud that the reputation of our products and exciting opportunities attract the best minds in the world.”

Thanks to the colossal groundwork done by Bombardier’s dedicated team in establishing environmental requirements at the design phase of future programs, the Global 5500 and Global 6500 business jets possess strong sustainability elements. From a design perspective, they feature up to 13% better fuel efficiency than their predecessors with redesigned wings and new purpose-built Rolls-Royce Pearl engines. The high-speed transonic wing on these aircraft also cuts down on drag, reducing fuel burn, and lowering emissions, offering a smooth ride, excellent short-field and high-speed performance. Bombardier also currently offers sustainable cabin material options for the interior of all aircraft.

“Bombardier has the influence and expertise to change the future of aviation,” said Michel Ouellette, “We made the decision over 10 years ago to tackle the industry’s most urgent challenge in the long run with our EcoJet research platform; in the short run by encouraging the increased use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF); and in the medium run by adopting a sustainability mindset when designing all our aircraft; before the first piece of sheet metal is cut. With our business jets EPDs, we have equipped ourselves with a comprehensive and replicable methodology to ensure environmental risks and impacts across our value chain are identified now, and effectively managed through our continuous innovation and improvement approach.”

The extensive data gleaned in the development of Bombardier’s product life cycle analysis, which is available for the industry and the public to consult, help key players reevaluate how current aircraft are designed and built. Bombardier’s sustainable cabin interiors materials offering is one example of how this life cycle analysis led to tangible product improvement. Meanwhile, in working towards inventing the future of sustainable aviation with its long-term view EcoJet research platform, these EPDs are already influencing decisions at the supply chain level, by mapping a clear strategy for sustainable sourcing and product development processes.

Bombardier’s overall environmental, social and governance (ESG) plan also supports the industry-wide aspiration to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, by actively advocating for the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuels, enhancing aircraft recoverability and sustainable sourcing, improving energy efficiency in its operations, optimizing carbon offsets, and more.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier. com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500 and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

