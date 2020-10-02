Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play Business Jet Company

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today that it has begun the process of streamlining its senior leadership team as it transitions to a pure-play business jet company. As part of this process, the Company has eliminated the Bombardier Aviation president role and announced that David Coleal will depart the Company.

“With the sale of Bombardier Transportation nearing completion, we are preparing for our future as a business aviation company,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Our goal is to create a leaner, more agile and customer-centric company to better capture growth opportunities with our industry leading business jet portfolio. This includes simplifying our corporate leadership structure.”

“I want to acknowledge and thank David Coleal for his many contributions to Bombardier,” Martel continued. “We wish David continued success in his future endeavours.”

