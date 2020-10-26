Bombardier Announces Closing Date, Amended Terms for Sale of Aerostructures Business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc.

All closing conditions have been met and the parties have agreed on an October 30, 2020 closing date

Total t ransaction value d at ~ $1.2 billion 1 ; c ash proceeds now expected to be $275 million

Sale supports Bombardier’s repositioning as a pure-play business jet company and further strengthens liquidity

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) announced today it has entered into an amended definitive agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. (Spirit), supporting Bombardier’s strategic decision to reposition itself as a pure-play business aircraft company. This transaction is set to close on October 30, 2020 as all closing conditions have been met.

Under the amended agreement, Spirit will acquire Bombardier’s aerostructures activities and aftermarket services operations in Belfast, U.K.; Casablanca, Morocco; and its aerostructures maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Dallas, U.S. for cash consideration of $275 million, Spirit’s assumption of liabilities, including government refundable advances and pension obligations, valued at $824 million, as well as certain adjustments to the parties’ trading agreements favourable to Bombardier.

“Today’s announcement marks another milestone towards achieving our strategic goal of repositioning Bombardier as a pure-play business jet company,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “We are very excited about our future as a more focused Company. The proceeds from this transaction and from the pending sale of Bombardier Transportation strengthen our liquidity and position us to begin reshaping our capital structure and address our balance sheet challenges so that we can achieve the full potential of our incredibly talented employees and our industry leading business jet portfolio.”

1. Transaction value is based on expected proceeds of $275 million and including Bombardier’s IFRS carrying values as at September 30, 2020 of the transferred liabilities.

