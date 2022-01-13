Published by

The Street

By Martin Baccardax Boeing’s workhorse 737 MAX jet could return to service in China, after being cleared by regulators in December, later this month, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Boeing (BA) – Get Boeing Company Report shares jumped higher Thursday amid reports the planemaker’s 737 MAX jet could return to service in China, the world’s biggest market, later this month. Bloomberg News reported the plan is set to resume flights in the coming weeks, but no firm date has been set for its maiden commercial flight following nearly three years of grounding by authorities in Beijing. China’s Civil Avia…

