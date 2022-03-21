Boeing shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Boeing Co shares fell 8% before the bell on Monday as its aircraft belonging to China Eastern Airlines, with 132 people on board, crashed in the mountains of southern China. The cause of the crash was not immediately known and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. “Can confirm the plane has crashed,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement. Its U.S.-listed shares plunged 15.8%. The jet involved in the accident was a six-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24, a predecessor t…

