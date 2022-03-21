Boeing 737-800 Aircraft Involved In Fatal Crash In China; 132 On Board

Published by

By Martin Baccardax A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines was involved in a fatal crash Monday during a flight between the cities of Kunming to Guangzhou. Boeing (BA) – Get Boeing Company Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading Monday following the crash of a 737-800 passenger jet operated by China’s Eastern Airlines. The six-year old plane was carrying 132 passengers, including crew, on a routine flight between Kunming to Guangzhou when it crashed into mountains in the southern region of the country, China’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) said at around 4 am East…

