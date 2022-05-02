BNPB supports health protocol monitoring posts in airports, seaports

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has supported health protocol monitoring command posts at airports and seaports or crossings.

The posts was making sure that health protocols were applied by citizens who were partaking in Eid exodus, the agency’s acting Head of the Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Center Abdul Muhari said in a written statement here on Sunday.

Muhari pointed out that the agency’s personnel who were stationed in Merak Port on Saturday informed residents to wear masks in a disciplined manner. The agency and the Banten Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) distributed masks to people in the port area.

Officers also distributed masks to people or vendors in the surrounding area. They conduct patrols to ensure that travelers follow health protocols.

The agency supported the program, which was also implemented at Bakauheni Port, South Lampung. The command post consists of personnel from BNPB; South Lampung District BPBD; Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency; Volcanological Survey; and the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry.

“This command post at the port also monitors the activity of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait. On Friday, the officers discussed the volcanic contingency plan in the event of an increase in activity,” he said.

On Thursday, April 28, Head of BPBN Lieutenant General Suharyanto monitored the preparations of Bakauheni Port to facilitate the arrivals and departures in 2022 Eid exodus. During the visit, he reviewed several facilities at the port, including the integrated post, Eid exodus monitoring post, vaccine booths, and swab test booths.

The agency, which also leads the COVID-19 Task Force, also monitored the situation at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten. BNPB and Banten BPBD operate command posts in this area.

The agency noted that on Saturday the departure gate at Terminal 1A was very crowded, and the arrival gate at Terminal 1A was quiet. Prospective passengers followed the health protocols, such as by wearing masks.

Meanwhile, at the departure and arrival gates at Terminal 2D, Terminal 2E and Terminal 3, the situation appeared to be under control. Officers who encountered people who did not wear masks immediately gave them masks and urged them to wear it.

The airport authorities use body temperature detectors to gauge passengers’ conditions, as an early screening for prospective passengers at the airport.

Source: Antara News