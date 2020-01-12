BMKG warns of tropical cyclone Claudia in East Nusa Tenggara

Kupang (ANTARA) – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued a warning of category two of tropical cyclone Claudia in the southern part of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) which is forecast to grow stronger.

“Based on the analysis on the dynamics of atmosphere on January 12, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. WITA, we identify tropical cyclone Claudia category two in the southern part of NTT in the Indian Ocean,” head of El Tari BMKG Station Agung Sudiono Abadi said here on Sunday.

The storm has brought rain and strong wind to the archipelagic province since early on Sunday. It caused wind convergence in the region, he elaborated.

The agency has also recorded anomaly of temperature that ranged between -0.5 Celsius to +1.75 Celsius potentially triggering a cloud accumulation and strong wind.

Therefore, the agency has warned of potential medium to high intensity rain with thunder and strong wind of more than 30 km per hour in almost all parts of East Nusa Tenggara within the next few days, especially in the districts of Sabu, Rote Ndao, Kupang, TTS, TTU, Belu, Malaka, Lembata, Nagekeo, Alor, parts of East Flores, East Sumba, and Kupang City.

The agency has called on people to remain vigilant to anticipate possible flood, landslide, flash flood, falling trees, and lightning.

Source: Antara News