BMKG warns NTT residents against strong winds

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has advised East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) residents to remain vigilant against increasing wind speed in the region due to the formation of low-pressure areas in Australia’s western region.

“The increasing wind speed can trigger various impacts such as the falling of trees, poles, damage to buildings, and others that cause a high risk to local residents,” head of the BMKG’s El Tari Meteorological Station in Kupang, Agung Sudiono Abadi, informed here on Monday.

Abadi said that the warning follows the early warning of strong winds in the region from January 2–4, 2023.

In addition to strong winds, the Rossby equatorial atmospheric waves are also triggering an increase in rainfall with light to heavy intensity and accompanied by lightning.

Several regions in the province, such as West Manggarai, Manggarai, East Manggarai, Ngada, Ende, Nagekeo, Sikka, East Flores, Lembata, Alor, Belu, Malaka, North Timor Tengah, South Timor Tengah, Kupang district, Kupang city, Rote Ndao, Alor, and East Sumba, may be affected by the weather phenomenon, he said.

Rain accompanied by strong winds can trigger hydrometeorological disasters such as floods, flash floods, coastal flooding, landslides, and fallen trees, Abadi pointed out.

“People who do outdoor activities should also be more careful on slippery roads, fallen trees, and so on,” he said.

Furthermore, he advised people living in hilly and lowland areas to watch out for landslides and flash floods.

“Immediately evacuate to a safer place when there is rain and wind that lasts for a long time,” he said.

He urged people to monitor information on the weather and disaster risks that is constantly updated and published by BMKG.

On a separate occasion, the East Flores Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) stated that at least 39 housing units were damaged by strong winds from December 30, 2022, until January 2, 2023.

Source: Antara News