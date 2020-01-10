BKPM hopes envoys to act catalytically in drawing investment

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia has called on all Indonesian ambassadors to help attract investment to Indonesia.

“At present, the BKPM only has eight representatives abroad, and one office in China is being opened. Hence, it is difficult to cover all countries. Currently, the Board’s duty is to arrange licenses to ministries/institutions and regions and to tackle land issues. The ambassadors can help attract investment,” he noted in a statement here on Friday.

Lahadalia voiced his request while addressing a working meeting of the Indonesian Chief Representatives organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta on Thursday (Jan 9).

The BKPM chairman is optimistic of this year’s targeted investment of Rp792 trillion being realized and perhaps slightly exceeding the target.

Furthermore, the BKPM will continue to oversee investment entering Indonesia. Expediting investment will also continue to be pursued in accordance with President Joko Widodo’s directive outlined in Presidential Instruction No. 7 of 2019 on the Acceleration of Ease of Business, in which the BKPM is the only institution tasked with coordinating the business licensing application.

“If investment can surpass Rp1,000 trillion, then Indonesia’s economic growth can cross five percent. To encourage economic growth, we expect consumption, supported by job creation, and this means investment must increase,” Bahlil stated.

Seconding Bahlil’s view, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif highlighted the significance of investment for Indonesia, particularly for the oil and gas industry.

State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar were other attendees at the meeting.

