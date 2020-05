Biotalys ได้รับรางวัลทุนวิจัย VLAIO €1.6 ล้าน

Markets, shopping malls in East Java’s Jember closed weeklong Jember,E Java The Jember district government in East Java has instructed traditional markets and shopping malls in its administrative

RI-Spore’s cooperation expected to boost global economic stability: VP Jakarta Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin looks ahead to bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Singapore fueling regional and global economic

APEC urged to safeguard food security through open trade policies Jakarta Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have been advised, in a new policy brief, to adopt an

BI sees potential for rupiah to strengthen Jakarta Bank Indonesia said there is more wiggle room for the rupiah to strengthen in the future as at the

BI keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5% Jakarta (ANTARA) – Bank Indonesia (BI) has decided to keep the 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 4.5 percent after