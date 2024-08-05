“Big Tai” insists that police need to rehearse tactics for solving incidents.

‘Big Tai’ reveals the loss of 2 police officers from the incident, it is necessary to review police tactics to gain skills and expertise, and to watch a demonstration of police tactics in the incident to arrest criminals.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, presided over the opening ceremony of the ‘Initial Situation Assessment Training Project for Executives in the Crime Suppression Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.’ The event was attended by Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Charin Kopattana, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawit Yanachinda, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, representatives of the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 1-9, Deputy Superintendents of the Crime Suppression Division of all 88 police st

ations, and 49 trainees of the first batch. The event featured a demonstration of police tactics in quelling and arresting criminals.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat revealed that from the incident of losing police officers in the area of ??Na Wai Police Station and the incident of losing ‘Deputy Rang’ in the area of ??Tha Kham Police Station, it can be seen that if the incident that occurred lacked assessment, those who were affected would be the deputy superintendent and the lieutenant themselves, because the officers at lower levels had already undergone police tactics review training. In this regard, the deputy superintendent and the lieutenant must assess and lead the task force to safety, not be harmed in any way, and successfully complete the mission according to police tactics and the stipulated law.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat said that he would like to thank the Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and all the commanders involved in organizing this project for deputy superintendents and inspectors und

er the supervision of Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police. He has been talking to Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran all the time. These are worthwhile investments from the Royal Thai Police budget to enable top executives in crime prevention and suppression to develop skills and make the most effective decisions. He hopes that the training period for this project will be successful, but the success will come from the determination of the trainees. He insists that he does not want the trainees to come to relax, but to come to review their knowledge in both theory and practice.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat said that he had instructed Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran to oversee this project. In the past, police officers had reviewed it frequently. However, due to the incident that occurred with a police officer who was fatally injured, he thought that there should be a review of tactics for top executives to know the details and assess the implementation of any situation that occurred before plann

ing to operate in any situation. This is to create skills and expertise in decision-making and to work together with subordinates who have already undergone training. At present, the Office of Manpower, Royal Thai Police, has been asked to survey the issue of bulletproof vests, personal weapons, units, and uniforms. The Office of Manpower has already prepared the information and will enter the budget request process in 2025.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat said that for the Taser guns used by police officers on duty, there are limitations in making the equipment, which is a matter of budget. The budget that is available must be managed with the projects that are organized to be consistent. Therefore, this idea is being considered by the Office of Personnel on a yearly basis to ensure that police officers are ready to perform their duties and have confidence in intervening in incidents.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat said that for the delayed cessation of the incident, the operation must assess the situation. If the decision is even

slightly wrong, it may destroy the situation. In addition, in addition to the law on human rights, the operation must be extended in order to reduce risk and danger. In some situations, the public may think that the police are letting time go by. I apologize for this, but this is a strategy for assessing the operation of the perpetrators in the incident, which must take into account the weapons, behavior, and environment in order to avoid losses.

In addition, the senior police commanders at the scene are considered incident commanders. Therefore, the review training in this project is necessary to enable incident commanders at that time to make decisions and plan to minimize losses. The past events are lessons that should be considered and reviewed to reduce the time and use of force, as well as to speed up the correct decision-making in future operations.

Pol. Col. Charin said that the current crime problem in Bangkok is complicated by the current economic and social conditions. The types of crime committe

d by criminals are more diverse, making it difficult for police officers in the prevention and suppression division to perform their duties. The deputy chief of the investigation division and the chief of the investigation division of each police station are the initial administrators in the event of an incident where police force is used to suppress the incident. Therefore, they need to have knowledge, understanding, and be constantly trained and developed in their tactics. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has therefore organized a training program for the evaluation of the situation of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, in which the Metropolitan Police Bureau Divisions 1-9 will consider and select the deputy chief of the investigation division and chief of the investigation division in 88 stations, totaling 245 officers. The training is divided into 5 classes so that those who complete the review training can return to teach police tactics to their subordinates at their police stations. The review training is sc

heduled from August 5 to September 4, 2024, a total of 15 days, hosted by lecturers and officers from the Patrol Division, Patrol and Special Operations Division, who will conduct the relevant operations. The Metropolitan Police Bureau emphasizes that police officers perform their duties with sacrifice, adhere to the law, and are trusted by the public, in accordance with the policy of reducing crime, creating safety, and caring about service.

Source: Thai News Agency