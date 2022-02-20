Big boost seen for tourism jobs

Philippine Star

Ralph Edwin Villanueva – The Philippine Star February 20, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The government’s decision to accept the vaccination certificates of 12 more countries is seen by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as a means to attract foreign travelers and help restore thousands of jobs in the Philippines. In a statement, the DOT lauded the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) yesterday for recognizing the vaccination certificates of Argentina, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, Indonesia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Per…

