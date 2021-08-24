Bank Indonesia (BI) is exploring the cooperation of inter-country quick response (QR) with the central bank of Malaysia, Bank Negara after intensifying similar cooperation with Thailand recently.

“We are sitting together closely with Malaysia,” BI’s Payment System Policy Department Head Filianingsih Hendarta said during an online media briefing here, Monday.

In addition, both countries have conducted some stages, from user acceptance test (UAT) between Indonesia and Malaysia to communication with the payment service provider, bank settlement, and switching company, she informed.

Apart from Malaysia, other ASEAN countries are queuing up to cooperate with Indonesia regarding the cross-border QR, she revealed.

“After ASEAN, one of the countries interested in the cooperation is Saudi Arabia,” she said.

The inter-country QR exploration mirrors BI’s commitment to expanding the utilization of Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS), according to Hendarta.

The QRIS has been successfully adopted by various users as a daily transaction payment standard, she informed.

BI has recorded a total of eight million merchants integrated into QRIS and it has targeted 12 million merchants by the end of 2021.

Source: Antara News