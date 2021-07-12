Bekasi district head passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

Karawang, W Java (ANTARA) – Bekasi District Head Eka Supria Atmaja lost the battle to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), breathing his last on Sunday night.

The news was delivered via messages on an instant messenger application, including by District Head of Karawang, Cellica Nurrachadiana, who posted a picture of the district head along with her condolences as a caption on Instagram.

Nurrachadiana stated that Atmaja’s oxygen saturation level had dropped before he passed away.

Atmaja was earlier reported to have been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Tangerang since July 1 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Head of the Home Affairs Ministry’s Information Center, Benny Irwan, remarked that Atmaja’s duties will be taken over by Regional Secretary, Herman Hanafi, on account of the fact that the deputy district head is currently vacant.

Source: Antara News