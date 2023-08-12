Be sure before sharing FACTSHEET : SLE or autoimmune disease

There is an expert explanation from Dr. Kan Pongsamart, pediatric allergy specialist. and rheumatism Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Public Health

What is SLE?

SLE is a type of autoimmune disease.

SLE stands for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

SLE is not contagious. It is a disease caused by a malfunction of the immune system itself.

There is a type of immune system that can attack many of our healthy tissues at the same time.

Symptoms It can occur in any organ and is quite diverse.

SLE is a disease in which the immune system malfunctions. Instead of immunity to deal with germs or foreign objects that enter the body. Instead, they attack the normal tissues of the body.

Autoimmune diseases can be SLE or other autoimmune diseases.

Manifestations of SLE

The symptom that appears is the destruction of various organs of the body, often found in many organs such as

1. Rheumatism. Arthritis symptoms.

2. Skin: dermatitis or photosensitive rash The most common is a butterfly rash on the face.

3. Kidney, nephritis, protein leaks out in the urine.

There are also syndromes that are not as common as these 3 syndromes, such as the nervous system, muscles, and cardiovascular system. can occur anywhere as well

The symptoms of SLE are very diverse and are chronic inflammation.

The progression of SLE includes both phases of remission. and exacerbation

The remission phase of SLE patients is like normal people. But in the exacerbation period, the symptoms will be visible.

Symptoms that appear in patients with SLE if it is long and untreated. permanent organ damage will occur and lead to disabilities

If it occurs in the vital organs cause the same death

What are the triggering factors for SLE?

SLE disease has many factors that cause the body to get sick.

Doctors can’t tell if there is a risk of SLE. But even if there is a risk Not everyone will suffer from SLE.

in people in family members with autoimmune conditions no matter what kind May be at higher risk than normal people

Therefore, doctors cannot predict who will suffer from SLE or not.

No one can ever know that in the human body What are the predisposing factors of SLE, just some genetic factors? or have an infection that interferes with the immune system, such as an infection or the use of certain medications It may be one factor that can cause SLE.

Therefore, some people may have genetic risk factors. But without other risk factors, it may not have SLE throughout his life.

Can SLE be cured?

Currently, SLE cannot be cured, but it can be controlled to keep the disease in remission.

If patients with the disease are at peace, they can live like normal people in everything.

When the doctor takes care of patients with long-term SLE in terms of protection from sunlight that can cause SLE to aggravate, it is recommended that patients apply sunscreen. How to make it effective enough as written on the product label?

When SLE disease, nothing can be fixed.

It is important to have strong willpower. and continue living

There are now more effective treatments for SLE than ever before.

Anyone diagnosed with SLE must follow up on treatment regularly, discipline themselves in taking medications, and avoid factors that exacerbate SLE.

Source: Thai News Agency