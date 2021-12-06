Published by

Philippine Star

Danessa Rivera – The Philippine Star December 6, 2021 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — BDO Capital Investment Inc. is open to finance coal transition and nuclear energy developments as the country shifts to cleaner power sources, its top official said. The investment banking arm of Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. has positioned strongly in backing renewable energy projects but is also exploring coal retirement and nuclear financing to support the country’s energy transition, BDO Capital president Eduardo Francisco said during the virtual Energy Investment Forum hosted by the Department of Energy (DOE) …

