Bay Capital Partners Selects eVestment to Help Grow the Firm’s Global Brand and AUM with eVestment Omni

HONG KONG, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bay Capital Partners, a leading independent, India-focused investment manager, has selected eVestment, a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics, to help the firm grow its global brand and AUM with eVestment Omni. Bay Capital is the first emerging India-focused investment manager to utilize eVestment’s Omni solution, giving the firm a competitive advantage in its global marketing and investor engagement efforts over other firms in the country.

With eVestment Omni, Bay Capital will be able to quickly and efficiently provide data on its institutional strategies to the eVestment database, as well as to numerous third-party and consultant databases around the world through the same portal. Because consultants and asset owners rely on databases to research and source asset managers, establishing a brand presence in key databases is essential to successfully raising institutional AUM. Managers do this by providing performance data and portfolio characteristics, narratives about their firms and strategies, biographical details on their investment professionals, information about how they approach ESG and more.

“We’re excited that Bay Capital has chosen eVestment to help the firm accelerate its growth in today’s competitive investment management market,” said eVestment’s Hong Kong-based Asia-Pacific sales leader William Tang. “Hundreds of investors and investment consultants use eVestment and other databases as the first step in finding and assessing new managers. With eVestment Omni, Bay Capital will get unprecedented exposure to investment professionals around the world.”

“eVestment’s Omni will allow Bay Capital to quickly ramp up our database marketing efforts to reach investors around the world as we work to grow our assets under management,” said Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CIO, Bay Capital. “Bay Capital seeks to partner with like-minded investors from across the world who are excited by the long-term growth opportunity in India and share our conviction that the strategy employed by the Bay Capital India Fund is the best way to capture this opportunity. Therefore, having the right outreach and database marketing strategy coupled with a robust presence and exposure to our international target audience is crucial to our success. We look forward to working with eVestment’s technology solutions and team of advisors to maximize this important marketing channel.”

Bay Capital’s decision to work with eVestment is one more example of how eVestment continues to grow its influence and client base in the Asia Pacific region. Recently, eVestment solutions, including Omni, were key to helping a Hong Kong asset manager win a mandate from a pension in the United Kingdom. To read more, please click here.

To get more information about eVestment solutions, please reach out to [email protected]

About Bay Capital Partners

Bay Capital Partners is a leading independent, India focused investment manager established in 2006 and manages the Bay Capital India Fund (BCIF).

The Bay Capital India Fund (BCIF) is a culmination of decades of experience of the Bay Capital team in Indian financial markets. BCIF invests primarily in publicly traded securities in India and aims to deliver consistent compounding returns by investing in a portfolio of companies that are market leaders with moats incredibly difficult to breach. Bay Capital’s clients include endowments, foundations, family offices and corporate pension funds.

For more information on Bay Capital please visit www.bay-cap.com or email [email protected]

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.