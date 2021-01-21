Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) collected 324 body bags from the Sriwijaya Air plane crash site in the waters off Thousand Islands on the 12th day of search operations on Wednesday (Jan 20).

The agency handed over three bags of small debris of the crashed aircraft to the National Committee for Transportation Safety (KNKT) on Thursday. The joint SAR team collected the debris from the crash site after the weather improved.

“As per the update of latest data, 324 bags of body parts, 67 bags of small debris, and 55 large debris of the plane (were collected),” Basarnas Operations Director Brig. Gen. Rasman M. S. stated at the JICT II Tanjung Priok Dock in Jakarta on Thursday.

Rasman noted that the search for remaining body parts and plane debris, including the cockpit voice recorder, remained situational and dependent on the weather conditions.

Although Thursday was the last day of the second extended search operation, Rasman noted that his side was yet awaiting instructions from the Basarnas leadership.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, bearing registration number PK-CLC, lost contact on Saturday, January 9, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. Western Indonesia time (WIB) shortly after take-off and crashed between the islands of Lancang and Laki, Thousand Islands, DKI Jakarta. The flight had taken off from Jakarta and was headed to Pontianak.

The Boeing 737-500 aircraft lost contact with controllers at 11 nautical miles, north of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, after passing an altitude of 11 thousand feet and while ascending to a higher altitude of 13 thousand feet.

The plane took off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport at 2:36 p.m. Western Indonesia time (WIB) on Saturday. Its schedule was delayed from the previous 1:35 p.m. WIB owing to weather conditions.

Based on the manifest, the aircraft, produced in 1994, was carrying onboard 62 persons comprising 50 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the total passengers, there were 40 adults, seven children, and three infants.

