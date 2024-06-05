‘Bang Khwang Prison’ is a place where accused of serious crimes are detained.

Get to know Bang Khwang Prison Place of detention for those accused of serious crimes. The Minister of Justice revealed the reason for the detention of “Pang Nanode” at Bang Khwang Prison. Because he is an absolute prisoner Set strict control targets Preventing the capture of the accused

Today, Mr. Chaowalit Thongduang or “Pang Nanode”, an escaped convict, was taken into custody and sent to Bang Khwang Prison. After being arrested in Indonesia and sent back to Thailand yesterday (June 4). It is expected that Pang may be kept in solitary confinement for 3 months, with CCTV cameras recording and monitoring the incident at all times. There would be stricter measures because the prisoner had escaped while receiving treatment. At that time, the maximum penalty was “life imprisonment.” for taking hostages in 2019.’ As for the visit, it is according to the prison’s measures. Initially, visits are still not allowed.

Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice Stating that “Pang Nanode” was brought to Bang K

hwang Central Prison. Because it is a decisive case Prevent the capture of the accused

Let’s get to know ‘Bang Khwang Central Prison’ was formerly known as ‘Gong Mahattha Penit Prison’ and is known for its strictness. It is a prison used to hold prisoners convicted of serious crimes. is under the care of the Department of Corrections Ministry of Justice with a prison sentence ranging from 15 years or more to the death penalty

Bang Khwang Central Prison is located in Suan Yai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nonthaburi Province. It can accommodate approximately 5,000 inmates. The area inside the prison wall is a 6 meter high reinforced concrete wall, 2,406 meters long all around. There are high voltage electrical wires on the ridge of the wall. There are 21 guard towers around the walls, according to information as of June 1, 2024, Bang Khwang Central Prison. Controls a total of 4,748 prisoners, all of whom are male prisoners. Of these, the majority are 4,319 prisoners, while another 429 are prisoners under con

sideration.

Bang Kwang Prison It is a place of imprisonment for many famous people and for serious crimes. Including Mr. Prasittichai Khao Kaew or Director Golf, a prisoner in the 2020 gold shop theft case in Lopburi Province, which the court sentenced to death, Mr. Banyin Tangphakorn, former Deputy Minister of Commerce and former Nakhon Sawan MP, murder case. Chuwong Saetang and Weerachai Sakuntaprasert who were sentenced to death, etc.

Source: Thai News Agency