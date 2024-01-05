Ban Khlong Suan Subdistrict Administrative Organization Set up a table to help with the collapse of a 2-story townhouse.

Bangkok: Setting up a table to provide relief for the collapse of a two-story townhouse, initially 5,000 baht per house, and also blocking it as a no-entry area. Afraid of danger

As a result of the incident, several two-story townhouses collapsed and were damaged in the teachers’ residence village. Ban Khlong Suan Subdistrict Phra Samut Chedi District Samut Prakan Province Most recently, the engineering department officials Ban Khlong Suan Subdistrict Administrative Organization A survey found that there were 8 houses affected. Four buildings were heavily affected, so signs were posted prohibiting entry or use of the buildings. Because it is a dangerous area Including after the incident Unrelated people are prohibited. including the owner of the house entering the house Afraid of danger If the subsidence expands And level measuring equipment was used to check the movement of the house every hour, which the house still moved down. Therefore, we must remain vigilant and do not allow the homeowner to enter and

store items inside the house.

while the official Ban Khlong Suan Subdistrict Administrative Organization A registration desk has been set up to receive complaints from villagers affected by the incident. Initially, 8 people have signed the petition, which will receive 5,000 baht each to help with the impact. As for the condition of the house where the incident occurred, It was found that the ceiling had collapsed and the kitchen and bathroom were in a dilapidated condition. The front of the house, walls, and windows were cracked and separated until they were tilted. The floor of the house was clearly cracked towards the road to the house across the street. Fortunately, no one was injured. Because the owner of the house was able to escape in time. Nearby houses also have cracked walls.

Woman living in a townhouse It was revealed that during the incident, he was staying in the house when he heard a loud noise. So he quickly ran out of the house in shock. Then came out to find neighbors screaming and running a

way to death as well. Previously, 2 years ago, I heard the sound of cracking cement. So he called the owner of the house where the incident happened to come and see. But said that during the Covid period, there is still no money to repair the house. Until early last year, the house next door heard the sound of cement creaking again. I called the owner of the house again, but he never came. Until 3 days ago, I heard a very loud cracking sound. The ceiling fell down. The house next to the cement began to crack. Until the day of the incident, it collapsed. In addition, I wanted help. I still feel frightened when I sleep. sleep Some houses have no place to sleep and have to sleep in the back of a pickup truck. As for the area next door, after the incident, it was just bought less than a month ago. Had to endure going in because I didn’t know where I was going to sleep.

As for the nature of this village, it is a 2-story townhouse with a size of 24 square meters. The houses in this village are divided into 2 sides

, 25 houses each. They were built 27-28 years ago. Behind the village is a shrimp pond and fish pond

Source: Thai News Agency