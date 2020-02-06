Bali refuses entry to 15 foreigners recently traveled to China

As of 7:38 p.m. local time, we have rejected entry to 15 foreign passengers, with a record of having visited China in the last 14 day

Badung, Bali (ANTARA) – The Bali Immigration Office has barred entry to foreign tourists from various countries into Indonesia through the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, as they reportedly traveled to China in the past 14 days.

“As of 7:38 p.m. local time, we have rejected entry to 15 foreign passengers, with a record of having visited China in the last 14 days,” an official of the airport Alberto Vincensio Gianny Lake stated here on Thursday.

The 15 foreign visitors are two Russians, a Romanian, four Brazilians, three Armenians, one New Zealander, one Ukrainian, one British, and two Moroccans.

In addition to the 15 foreigners, the authority in Bali has banned two Chinese from entering the resort island.

“The two came from China less than 14 days before the day (they arrived). They were repatriated on the same day,” he revealed.

The government bans all travel to and from China to prevent the spread of a deadly and highly contagious novel coronavirus.

The ban, which took effect since 12 a.m. local time on Monday, prevents visitors, who have stayed in China for 14 days or more, from visiting or transiting in Indonesia. The government will suspend visa-free and visa-on-arrival provisions for Chinese citizens.

“The foreigners, whom we have banned from visiting Bali, based on the regulation, were not allowed to enter the country, as they had visited China in the last 14 days,” he elaborated.

The respective airlines will bear the costs incurred in returning the passengers to the departure countries.

In the meantime, head of the Bali’s Law and Human Rights Office Sutrisno stated that the authority will ban all foreigners, including Chinese, who have traveled to China in the last 14 days, to visit Indonesia.

“However, if the Chinese nationals live abroad and did not travel to China in the last 14 days, they can enter Indonesia,” Sutrisno clarified.

Source: ANTARA News