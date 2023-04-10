Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA) – Head of the Tourism Office of Bali Province nanospell-typoTjoknanospell-typoBagus nanospell-typoPemayun predicted that the increase in the number of domestic tourists visiting the province would start to occur seven days before the 2023 nanospell-typoEid al-nanospell-typoFitr.”D-7 before nanospell-typoEid, usually, there are many (domestic tourists), but the peak is after Eid. Truly, there are many domestic tourists during nanospell-typoEid, and it takes seven days before they start to arrive, especially those from Java Island,” he said here on Sunday. For the 2023 nanospell-typoEid holiday, he targeted an increase in domestic tourist visits to Bali to reach 20 percent from normal days. On average, domestic tourist arrivals at I nanospell-typoandgtusti nanospell-typoNgurah nanospell-typoRai Airport during normal days reach 11,000 per day. Based on the monitoring of the Bali Tourism Office, every nanospell-typoEid holiday, tourists from Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, North Sumatra, and East Kalimantan dominate the tourists visiting Bali. He further explained that, seven days before nanospell-typoEid, most tourists arrive in Bali by land transportation. Meanwhile, seven days after nanospell-typoEid, tourists arriving in the province by air usually dominate, he added. Then, tourist destinations that are predicted to be the most visited by tourists during the 2023 nanospell-typoEid holiday period are beaches, followed by tourism villages such as nanospell-typoPenglipuran, the nanospell-typoKintamani area, and Lake nanospell-typoBatur. nanospell-typoPemayun explained that domestic tourists, especially families, choose to stay at star-rated hotels in the nanospell-typoNusa nanospell-typoDua, nanospell-typoKuta, and nanospell-typoSanur areas. He expressed the hope that other tourist destinations, such as nanospell-typoCandidasa in nanospell-typoKarangasem and nanospell-typoLovina in Buleleng, can have positive impacts as well. The tourism office head appealed to tourism players to maintain the quality of their services. Hotels, especially those that have been certified, are asked to continue to implement the Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability (nanospell-typoCHSE) standards. Then, tourist destinations are also asked to maintain security and comfort.

Source: Antara News Agency