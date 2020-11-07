BAKTI extended honorable mention at 6th Better Satellite World Awards

Jakarta The Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) of Indonesia’s Communication and Informatics Ministry was extended an honorable mention at the sixth annual Better Satellite World Awards.

“BAKTI Kominfo provides digital infrastructure to increase the internetification ratio in the 3T regions,” Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) Minister Johnny G. Plate noted in a statement on the ministry’s website here on Saturday.

BAKTI Kominfo has been working with partners to boost the internetification ratio used in supporting education, village governance, and health services in disadvantaged, remote and outermost regions, or 3T regions.

Space &amp;amp; Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) announced the recipients of the sixth annual Better Satellite World Awards on November 5, 2020.

The minister lauded the global institution for commending the ministry’s efforts in providing internet access across Indonesia.

“It is getting the attention of the global institution, and BLU Bakti Kominfo will continue to work to improve the distribution of 4G signals until it reaches regions that have not been covered by 4G signals,” he remarked.

This year, the jury decided to extend an honorable mention to BAKTI in recognition of its work in providing internet services in remote areas of Indonesia, according to SSPI.

SSPI extended an honorable mention to BAKTI “for its exceptional work, through its service provider partners, in utilizing the Hughes JUPITER™ System to provide internet services to secondary, junior high, and vocational schools; telecommunication infrastructure to remote local government offices and community healthcare centers; supporting projects, such as telemedicine and e-health with the Ministry of Health; and Internet services for community and agency disaster management; as well as complementing the service provided by the Indonesian disaster relief agency (BNPB)”.

Omanos Analytics, a space technology start-up company based in Glasgow, the UK, also received an honorable mention.

Recipients of the Sixth Better Satellite World Awards are Avanti Communications’ Bidi Bidi Project, SES’s SATMED Satellite-based Telemedicine Platform and SatSure AG

The recipients will be honored at the virtual celebrations of the Better Satellite World Awards on December 7.

Source: Antara News