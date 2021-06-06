Bahraini-Japanese health cooperation discussed

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, received here today the newly-appointed Japanese Ambassador to Bahrain, Miyamoto Masayuki.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to his post, wishing him every success in carrying out his diplomatic duties, in a way that would enhance the deep-rooted solid relations between the two friendly countries.

She lauded the strength of bilateral relations, noting that she is looking forward to enhancing relations between the two countries across all fields, especially health.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), including Bahrain’s experience in providing vaccines and efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic through putting in place the necessary precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.

The Japanese envoy expressed thanks to the minister for her interest in developing bilateral relations, affirming his country’s keenness to broaden areas of cooperation with Bahrain in order to serve joint interests in the health field.

He commended the Ministry of Health’s keenness to improve the efficiency of the health system, and distinction in delivering outstanding health and treatment services to the citizens and residents, especially during the pandemic.

He expressed the Japanese Embassy’s readiness to cooperate with the Health Ministry to implement more health projects in the future.

Source: Bahrain News Agency