Bac Giang targets more new-style rural areas in 2024



Bac Giang: The northern province of Bac Giang expects to have five more communes recognised as new-style rural areas, 11 more advanced new-style rural communes, and five new model new-style rural communes in 2024.

Meanwhile, 12 villages in extremely difficult communes will win the status of new-style rural areas, and up to 72 villages across the locality are hoped to be recognised as model new-style rural areas.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich, over 645 billion VND (over 26.1 million USD) from the State budget will be spent on implementing the national target programme on new rural area building in Bac Giang in 2024.

This year, Bac Giang will work hard to overcome difficulties and accelerate the implementation of the programme towards achieving the set goals.

Accordingly, it will continue to maintain and improve the quality of criteria for districts recognised as new-style rural areas, and Bac Giang city, which completed the task of new-style rural building.

Tan

Yen district strives to basically complete the criteria for a new-style rural district and advanced new-style rural area following the set criteria in the 2021-2025 period, thus fulfilling the dossier to be recognised as an advanced new rural district by 2025.

Additionally, Bac Giang will concentrate on effectively implementing specialised programmes under the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in the 2021-2025 period, including the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme, the national programme on digital transformation in building new-style rural areas towards smart rural areas, the science and technology programme, the programme to boost environmental protection, food safety, and clean water supply in rural areas, the specialised programme to improve the quality and efficiency of implementing criteria for security and order in building new-style rural areas, and the rural tourism development programme.

Pich stated that to accelerate the implementation of the new rural area build

ing programme, the locality will focus on developing harmonious and modern socio-economic infrastructure in rural areas, ensuring connectivity between rural and urban areas.

Provincial authorities will invest in and upgrade infrastructure systems serving production and daily life in rural areas following the criteria for new rural communes, aiming to elevate them to model new-style rural areas.

They prioritise supporting the development of large-scale concentrated production areas, promoting concerted mechanisation associated with value chain-oriented production linkage models; focus on developing clean and organic agriculture, high-tech agriculture, and ecological agriculture in the direction of circular economy; and speed up the application of digital transformation in agriculture associated with applying standard technical processes.

The locality has also paid attention to protecting the rural environment, replicating new and model new-style rural areas, and increasing the quality of criteria for commun

es that have met standards of new-style rural areas towards meeting criteria for advanced and model new-style rural areas.

Last year, Bac Giang mobilised nearly over 1.19 trillion VND (over 48.1 million USD) for the national target programme on new rural area building in the locality, including over 305 billion VND sourced from the State budget.

Luc Nam district was recognised as a new-style rural district in the year.

The locality had nine more communes recognised as new-style rural areas in 2023, lifting the total to 154 by the end of the year, making up 84.6% of the total number, and up 30 communes from 2020. It also had an additional 11 model new-style rural communes and 119 villages meeting the criteria of model new-style rural areas.

Last year, the locality constructed, upgraded, and concretised over 378 km of rural roads, including 74 km in Lang Giang district, over 58 km in Bac Giang city, over 49 km in Luc Nam district, and nearly 43 km in Son Dong district.

Bac Giang is now home to 33 community

-based and rural tourism sites with the engagement of 250 households. Many community tourism destinations are operating effectively./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency