BAAC issues 3 styles of debit cards to support the lifestyles of modern farmers

BAAC issues 3 debit card styles to support the lifestyle of modern farmers, all in one card, with maximum coverage of 1 million baht.

BAAC launches 3 new debit cards: Green Song, Bus Nam Thong, and Ploy Paitoon, offering accident insurance with a maximum coverage of 1 million baht, covering you anywhere, anytime, no matter who you are, with peace of mind, along with convenient withdrawal, transfer, bill payment, and shopping services. Apply for a new card with a fee starting at only 349 baht per year. Receive A-Rewards points equal to the fee, starting from September 19 until December 31. Apply at all BAAC branches nationwide.

Mr. Chatchai Sirilai, Manager of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), said that BAAC is launching 3 new debit card styles that come with accident coverage of up to 1 million baht, providing coverage anywhere, anytime, so everyone can be at ease. In addition, financial transactions can be made conveniently, quickly, and safely. Apply for a new card with a fee

of 349 baht and you can choose coverage and benefits at 3 levels that prioritize health and the convenience of withdrawing, transferring, paying bills, and buying things without having to carry cash, including:

Green Debit Card for general customers aged 15 and under 99 years old, insurance coverage up to 100,000 baht, accumulated transaction limit up to 60,000 baht per day, apply for a new card with a fee of 349 baht per year.

-Busnamthong Debit Card for general customers aged 15 and under 75 years, insurance coverage up to 200,000 baht in case of emergency accident, no need to pay in advance, income compensation during hospitalization from accident 500 baht per day, maximum not exceeding 10 days per year, accumulated transaction limit not exceeding 120,000 baht per day, apply for a new card with a fee of 699 baht per year.

– Ploy Paitoon Debit Card for general customers aged 15 and under 75 years, maximum insurance coverage of 1,000,000 baht, no need to pay in advance in case of emergency accident, maxim

um accumulated transaction limit of 120,000 baht per day, apply for a new card with a fee of 1,234 baht per year.

Special promotion! When applying for a BAAC Greensong, Busnamthong or Ploypaitoon debit card, receive A-Rewards points equal to the card application fee, including 349 Greensong points, 699 Busnamthong points and 1,234 Ploypaitoon points (limited to 1,000 rights per type, totaling 3,000 rights). For the first 100 customers who apply for a Ploypaitoon card and register, receive a 17-inch travel bag (1 bag/right) from 19 September – 31 December 2024 or until the rights run out.

The BAAC debit card is valid for 7 years. Cardholders can use all 3 types of debit cards to withdraw money, transfer money, check their balance, and pay for goods and services without using cash at shops with the PromptCard symbol or make contactless payments via EDC or mPOS machines with the Contactless symbol. Other conditions are as determined by the bank. For more information, visit www.baac.or.th. Apply at any BAAC bra

nch nationwide or call the Call Center at 02 555 0555.

Source: Thai News Agency