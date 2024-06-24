Search
Ba Ria-Vung Tau tightens management over unregistered fishing vessels


The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has undertaken various initiatives to monitor the ‘3 Nos’ that constitute violations for fishing vessels (no registration, no examination, no licence), local authorities have said. The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Ba Ria-Vung Tau counts 1,140 such vessels above 6 metres long, along with more than 1,000 other vessels with one or more of the three violations below 6 metres, mainly in Long Dien, Dat Do and Xuyen Moc districts, all of them given temporary numeric codes for tracking.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

