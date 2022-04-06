AWS Sponsors Aerospike’s Summit 2022: Mission Now

Leading Global Digital Disruptors Gather to Network, Share and Learn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike Inc. , the real-time data platform leader, today announced Mission Now, its 2022 user summit. The annual conference provides users, developers, data architects, and executives the opportunity to come together to learn and share information about innovating on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform . Companies speaking include Criteo, Airtel, Snap, and other globally recognized digital disruptors.

Mission Now launches virtually on May 4, 2022, followed by a five-city roadshow of live events around the globe. The user summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops on how companies can create real-time, data-intensive applications at terabyte to petabyte scale.

Newly appointed Aerospike CEO Subbu Iyer and former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez will deliver keynote speeches on May 4. Subbu Iyer will discuss Aerospike’s vision on why a modern, real-time data architecture is critical for companies competing in a right-now economy. Jose Hernandez will share his personal journey from farmworker to astronaut and his invention of the mammogram.

“The real-time data is the engine driving all large-scale digital transformations in today’s right-now economy. From critical business events like fraud detection, money transfers, and smart manufacturing, every transaction, every decision, is data-driven,” says Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Mission Now is a wonderful opportunity for customers, prospects, and partners to come together to share how they are innovating on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform to create real-time applications that enable them to compete and win in today’s right-now economy.”

Registration is open for Aerospike Summit 2022: Mission Now

Schedule and view the Summit 2022 agenda here

May 4 – Virtual Summit

May 10 – Boston

May 12 – New York City

May 17 – London

May 18 – San Francisco

May 24 – Bangalore

For more information about Aerospike, please visit www.aerospike.com, or to join the team, see our employment opportunities around the globe.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte-scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

John Moran

Look Left Marketing

aerospike@lookleftmarketing. com