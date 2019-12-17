Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America Will be held in Cartagena, Colombia, January 22-23

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will be held January 22-23 at the Hilton Cartagena Hotel in Cartagena, Colombia. Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event offers a forum for exchanging information and best practices, and networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.

Over the next 10 years, growth in the Latin American market will outpace the worldwide demand for MRO services, according to Aviation Week Network . The steady growth will lead to a healthy MRO market, growing to $6.7 billion by the year 2027.

In response, this event will provide drill-down discussions in an intimate setting with attendees focused on growing their organizations in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers, recommenders and influencers.

The sold out Exhibitor Showcase will enable attendees to interact with solution providers showcasing tools, technology and services. More than 400 attendees, representing companies from 25 countries in Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia, will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community. Anyone interested in attending the Showcase must register to attend.

“Latin America is a poised for rapid expansion in the MRO market. Those who want to join this evolution do not want to miss the leading MRO event in Latin America,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. “This event gives attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to make contacts and meet decision makers in an intimate setting.”

MRO Latin America is produced by Aviation Week Network and hosted by Avianca with Aersale , APS , Embraer and StandardAero serving as Sapphire sponsors.

Confirmed speakers include:

Luis Bustilio, Copa Airlines

Adolfo Carvajal, Avianca

Carlos Eduardo Ferreira De Almeida, GOL Aerotech

Jorge Jacome, Aeroméxico

Carlos Naufel, Azul Linhas Aèreas Brasileiras

José Luis Quirós, Avianca Holdings SA

Nicolas Takahashi, Viva Air

“The Hangar of the Future: 2030” will be presented by The Purdue-Colombia Network of Excellence in Aviation & Aerospace and will discuss what this will look like and what will it take to prepare the NextGen technology. A full conference agenda can be found here .

MRO Latin America kicks-off on Tuesday evening, January 21 with a welcome cocktail reception. The conference officially opens on Wednesday and continues into Thursday. Avianca is offering limited tours of their facility on Friday. Registration hours are Wednesday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Thursday, January 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with networking breakfasts and luncheons.

Additional 2020 MRO events include: AeroEngines Americas, February 4-5, Miami, FL; MRO Middle East, February 24-26, Dubai, UAE; MRO Australasia, March 11-12, Brisbane, Australia; MRO Americas, April 28-30, Dallas, Texas; ap&m Europe , May 19-21, Manchester, UK; Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Europe , June 10-11, London; Aero Engines Europe , September 16-17, Stavanger, Norway; MRO Asia-Pacific/Aero Engines Asia-Pacific , September 22-24, Singapore; and MRO Europe , October 27-29, Barcelona, Spain.

