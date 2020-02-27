Auth0 Expands Global Partner Network with Cognizant

Leading professional services provider to integrate Auth0 for digital transformation initiatives

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, today announced that Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has joined its Partner Program and will use Auth0 as the primary authentication provider for any of its customers’ identity management needs. Ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 list with nearly 300,000 employees, Cognizant is an integral partner in transforming global enterprises’ business, operating, and technology models for the digital era.

Cognizant has teamed up with Auth0 for its expertise in customer identity and access management (CIAM) – a critical component of any digital transformation initiative – that allows businesses to best manage customer user identities and offer customers a secure, seamless login experience for websites, applications, and other online services. Cognizant has played an integral role in the digital transformation efforts of their customers, including JPMorgan Chase, BMW, Network Rail, Alliance Data, Volkswagen Group España, Etihad Airways, Johnson & Johnson, and National Life.

“Cognizant’s broad portfolio of consulting, professional, and managed security services are designed to help our clients around the globe to meet their security challenges,” said Ryan Parthasarathy, Vice President of Cognizant Security. “Given the complexity of identity management, we’re proud to partner with a global expert and game-changer in the CIAM space to enhance our security offerings and deliver only the best for our customers.”

Known for its highly-scalable platform, Auth0 was recently ranked as a Leader for CIAM on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. With high-velocity growth and more than 9,000 customers worldwide, Auth0 is answering the demand for identity management with a simple, extensible, and powerful solution for any application, for any audience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cognizant, an experienced leader in complex identity projects, and combine our teams’ expertise with our extensible, flexible, and trusted platform to aid Cognizant customers in a successful and secure digital transformation journey,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of business development of Auth0. “Identity management is a critical and complex step in any transformation process, and a strong CIAM system will help customers modernize their business in a quicker and more organized fashion to address identity and security needs.”

Learn more about the Auth0 Partner Program here along with the recent growth of Auth0’s global partner network, now serving more than 60 partners worldwide.

For more information about Cognizant Security, please visit www.cognizant.com/security.

