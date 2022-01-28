Australia beat Thailand to set up quarter-final with South Korea at Women’s Asian Cup

The Bangkok Post

Australia beat Thailand to set up quarter-final with South Korea at Women’s Asian Cup Chaba Kaew still advance to quarter-finals Australia defeated Thailand 2-1 at the Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai on Thursday to secure the top spot in Group B and set up a quarter-final clash with South Korea. The Matildas finished the group stage with nine points, ahead of the Philippines, who ended on six points after thrashing Indonesia 6-0 in Pune. Australia took the lead in the 39th minute after Emily van Egmond scored with a low drive from the edge of the box and all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr came off t…

