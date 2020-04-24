Athlete’s Village Emergency Hospital treats 609 COVID-19 patients

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Wisma Atlet (Athlete’s Village) Emergency Hospital, Jakarta, treated 609 COVID-19 positive patients, according to data received as of 8 a.m. local time, Friday, on April 24.



Commander of the Defense Regional Joint Command (Pangkogabwilhan) I Vice Admiral Yudo Margono noted in a written statement received in Jakarta on Friday that the Athlete’s Village Emergency Hospital had treated a total of 693 inpatients in connection with the COVID-19 disease.



Of the total figure, 12 are people under surveillance (ODP), while 71 others are patients under monitoring (PDP).



Patients undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 Emergency Hospital comprised 394 men and 299 women.



The total patient count dropped by one, from 694 recorded a day earlier.



The number of COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the Athlete’s Village rose by four, from 605 people on the previous day.



The number of patients, with PDP status, decreased by four, from 75 people to 71, while the number of ODP patients also reduced by one, from 14 patients to 13.



The Athlete’s Village in Kemayoran, Jakarta, converted into a COVID-19 Emergency Hospital by the Joko Widodo Government, began officially operating on Monday, March 23. The hospital has a total capacity to handle 12 thousand people.



In addition to highlighting developments at the Athlete’s Village Hospital, Margono, in his statement, also shed light on the latest developments at the Galang Island Hospital.



The hospital treated as many as 43 patients, with 32 COVID-19 positive patients, and 11 other patients with asymptomatic status (OTG).



All patients admitted to the Galang Island Emergency Hospital were male.



Meanwhile, government spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Achmad Yurianto noted that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Indonesia, up until Thursday, April 23, had risen by 357, thereby bringing the total to 7,775 cases, while 960 people had recovered, and 647 persons died of the virus.

