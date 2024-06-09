Asking for forgiveness, the Line commander revealed that the “Commander of the 9th Infantry Regiment” sent a horse van to the area. Before claiming misunderstanding



Bangkok: , The director of a chat line complains about being forced to set up a horse carriage and plow money into the temple. Before claiming he had misunderstood, Ro had already asked for forgiveness from the “Commander of the 9th Police Station” while the Police Commander had already ordered the appointment of an examination committee. Found not to be true

In the case of online communities publishing LINE message chats in the room of the 2023 Center for the Prevention and Mitigation of the Crime Suppression Division at the Phasi Charoen Police Station. Releasing his frustration, he filed a complaint against Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsang, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, exposing the behavior of a police officer with the rank of Pol. Maj. Gen. who claimed that he forced local police to take the “horse carriage” of a big man in the area of Provincial Region 7 through. Local level police officer

Message in the LINE group, CPOC 2023, 393 members of Phasi Charoen Police Station Superintendent Spec

ify the contents to be brought to the commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. At this time, the 9th Precinct Commander, Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasong Anmanee, the 9th Precinct Commander, forced the horse van Dia Lueang, Preparatory 7, to enter the area through his deputy. P.Sueb 9 and passed Deputy Twitch, Tax Investigator, etc. I was very uncomfortable before a member of the LINE group asked me back. Police Superintendent Phasi Charoen Did you send it wrongly? Police Superintendent Phasi Charoen Answer the truth. Ready to send a picture of a police officer’s ID card with a straight face of himself into the room.

Police Superintendent Phasi Charoen Send another message that I am a freshman in the 57th class, and another matter. Forced me to ask for money at Paknam Phasi Charoen Temple to buy a drone because I had a friend who was selling a drone. I have to go see the monks every day, and it’s really uncomfortable. These messages were posted in the middle of the night on June 7.’

After the group chat line went

viral on social media, it caused a stir. until it was criticized It is reported that Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsaeng, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has ordered a committee to investigate the matter. The results will be reported within 3 days.

Most recently at 10:00 a.m. today (June 9, 2024), Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsaeng, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered Pol. Maj. Gen. Pong Anan Klaiklueng, deputy commander. N. Summon Metropolitan Police Commanders 1-9 to attend an administrative meeting. There was an urgent agenda regarding the chat line complaint of a police officer at the level of Police Superintendent, alleging the performance of a police officer at the level of Commander in Chief, who is the commander. Leaked into the group “C.P.N.2023” whose members are more than 393 police officers, including Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsaeng.

Later, the owner of the post deleted all messages from the group. But someone captured the message. Released in the social world cau

sing a news flow which It is a negative image between superiors and subordinates. Including various interpretations that cause disrepute to the Royal Thai Police.

Today (June 9) Phasi Charoen Police Station Superintendent So he brought the garland in and asked for forgiveness. Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasong Anmanee, commander of the 9th Precinct, giving the reason that on that night he wanted to repent for his lack of judgment. coupled with stress work pressure and received erroneous information from ill-intentioned people attacking the commander for listening Without thinking about it carefully first So posted a message in the Line group. But when he regained consciousness, he immediately deleted the message from the Line group. I don’t think anyone will take a screenshot and post it on social media. Therefore, he would like to apologize to his superiors, both the 9th Precinct Commander and the Deputy Police Commander, for their thoughtless actions. For a moment, I felt sorry and wanted to ask my superiors to forgi

ve me.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasong said that in performing his duties, there will inevitably be some misunderstandings. as a commander and subordinates They are also seniors and juniors of the Sam Phran Police Cadet Academy. He confirmed that he was not angry. Police Superintendent Phasi Charoen and do not wish to pursue legal action in any way As for the disciplinary punishment, Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Saengsaeng, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, will consider ordering another visit.

As for the inspection, Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti ordered Pol. Maj. Gen. Panlop Aeromla, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, to oversee the work of the police inspector general. Set up a fact-checking committee. to carry out the investigation of such facts Has there been any wrongdoing? From the examination of the said case Basically it’s not true. Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasong There has been no wrongdoing in this case. However, there will be an investigation into the disciplinary offenses of those involved to see if such

offenses have been committed or not

Source: Thai News Agency