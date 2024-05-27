Asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explain to African ambassadors about the 10-year issue of rice, insisting it must meet standards.



Bangkok: May 27 – ‘Bhumitham’ assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to urgently explain to African ambassadors. After news of uneasiness The matter of Thailand preparing to send 10 year old stale rice into the country, confirmed before exporting to market. Every grain of rice must meet standards before being exported. It is expected that the OCS is preparing to announce the opening of an auction for rice from both warehouses within this week.

Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Said that he was aware of the uneasiness of some countries in the African market who preferred to consume old rice and there was talk of rice remaining in stock for 10 years after the auction opened and the rice was improved and prepared to send all of that to the African market. He admits that from the problem that many people devalue Thai rice and talk about the said rice stock having many residues and it has been proven that there are no residues and it can still be consumed. But it also made

many countries in the African market worried that after this lot of rice was improved it would be sent to the African market, much to the point of making many countries uncomfortable here as well. This matter should all be ended. Do not allow the side that devalues Thai rice to come out and speak again because it will damage the image of Thai rice even more.

However, to make some countries in the African market aware of the facts. Today we learned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs already has an appointment to talk with African ambassadors. Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was assigned to explain the facts for African ambassadors to understand. Even though Thailand has rice that is 10 years old, before exporting it to foreign markets each time, every step must pass the rice export standard criteria of the Department of Foreign Trade, which certifies every sack of rice before export. Therefore, any private sector In order to export rice to the national market, every grain of rice must meet standa

rds before exporting.

2. Treasury Poonphon Trading Co., Ltd., Section 4 (jasmine rice 100%) received rice from 14 March 2014 to 29 April 2014. Rice has been stored for 10 years and 7 days, with a total quantity of 9,567 tons or 94,637 sacks from 6 The mill, which has emptied rice 4 times, has 3,356 tons remaining or 32,879 sacks, etc.

Source: Thai News Agency