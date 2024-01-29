ASEAN spouses event to brings Tet, Chung cake to US



Washington D.C: Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) and a Chung cake-making activity were introduced at a recent meeting of the ASEAN Spouses Circle (ASC) held in Washington D.C.

According to Tran Thi Bich Van, president of ASC 2024, the January 26 event was part of a programme to promote the Vietnamese culture to ASEAN and international friends in the host country.

The ASC operates with the purpose of affirming the bloc’s identity for each ASEAN member nation while strengthening solidarity and friendship among members, focusing on socio-cultural development, and enhancing understanding between ASEAN members with international friends in the US.

Van said that the ASC has always promoted Vietnamese culture, cuisine and traditional handicraft villages to American and international friends as well as coordinating to organise several events to strengthen friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding among the ASEAN member nations and including the ASEAN Family Day, ASEAN Cultural Day and the ASEAN Fa

ir.

In addition, the Vietnamese spouses association in Washington D.C has supported foreign affairs activities of the Vietnamese embassy and representative agencies in the US. The association has always striven to promote roles of each spouse and enhance the image of Vietnam with local and international friends, Van added.

As Chair of ASC 2024, several cultural promotion activities through cuisine, traditional Ao Dai fashion shows, the introduction of unique customs, and the beauty of craft villages and traditional products are expected to win the hearts of spectators./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency