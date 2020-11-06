ASEAN centrality as principle underlying Indo-Pacific cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Naval Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono underscored the importance of the spirit of ASEAN centrality to serve as a principle underlying the Indo-Pacific cooperation, especially the aspects of maritime security and naval cooperation.

“We must act by prioritizing the spirit of ASEAN centrality as the principle underlying cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly the aspects of maritime security and naval cooperation,” he affirmed.

Margono made the statement while addressing the virtual 14th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting (ANCM) from the Navy Headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday.

The Vietnamese Navy hosted the meeting themed “Naval Cooperation for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Margono affirmed that through the ASEAN mechanism, broader cooperation can be developed to cover other regions and sub-regions in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean.

The cooperation is deemed crucial to maintain regional security and stability by upholding the ASEAN basic principles of centrality, mutual trust and respect, non-intervention, consensus-based decision-making, regional resilience, and respect for each country’s national sovereignty, he emphasized.

“I believe that our regional progress and prosperity in future (will rest with) the ASEAN framework and spirit. For its part, the Indonesian Navy warmly welcomes any intention and initiative to coordinate, cooperate, and collaborate in building trust for the sake of common efforts to create maritime security, something that becomes our actualization and commitment to regional peace and stability,” he asserted.

Margono remarked that during the meeting, several topics under discussion comprised enhancing naval cooperation in the region within the framework of ASEAN and strengthening Maritime Domain Awareness through the exchange of information. The meeting also highlighted the need for navies of ASEAN member states to formulate ways to optimize the ASEAN Maritime Naval Exercise (Amnex). (INE)

Source: Antara News