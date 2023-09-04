ASEAN-BAC produces eight legacy projects for the region: Chairman

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) 2023, under Indonesia’s Chair in ASEAN 2023, produces eight legacy projects that were launched on the second day of the 2023 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta, Monday.The eight legacy projects are the ASEAN QR Code, Marketplace Lending Platform, Wiki Entrepreneur, Carbon Center of Excellence, ASEAN Net Zero Hub, ASEAN One Shot Campaign, Inclusive Closed-Loop Model for Agricultural Products, and ASEAN Business Entity. “It is an honor for me to stand before you all to announce the legacy projects of Indonesia’s Leadership in the 2023 ASEAN-BAC. This is a reflection of our values to present innovative solutions to this region,” chairman of ASEAN-BAC Arsjad Rasjid said at the 2023 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Monday. The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit is part of the 2023 ASEAN Summit in Jakarta that will be attended by 19 state leaders, including ASEAN partner countries. The series of ASEAN Summit meetings are taking place on September 2-7, 2023. ccording to Rasjid, the legacy projects cover five policy priority agendas, starting from digital transformation; sustainable development; health security; food security; and facilitating trade and investment, including empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); community connectivity; and economy decarbonization. Through these eight legacy projects, it is hoped that real efforts and concrete practices will emerge to address the five priority agendas, he remarked. He noted that the eight legacy projects were also based on ASEAN-BAC’s goals to achieve economic growth, social progress, and cultural progress in the region, with a shared focus on addressing these five important priorities. Rasjid, who is also chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), affirmed that the ASEAN-BAC is determined to make ASEAN the most attractive region for investment and trade destinations in the world. This is in line with the theme being carried, namely “ASEAN Centrality: Innovating towards Greater Inclusivity.” SEAN chairmanship under Indonesia’s leadership aims to make ASEAN a stable and peaceful region, upholding international law and human values while maintaining internal peace and centrality as well as becoming a fast-growing, inclusive, and sustainable economic region.

Source: Antara News Agency