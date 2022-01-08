Published by

Mongabay

JAKARTA — An abrupt ban on coal exports by the Indonesian government for the whole month of January, on fears of a domestic supply shortage, should be a wake-up call to hasten the country’s transition away from the fossil fuel, experts say. In announcing the ban on Jan. 1, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said it was a necessary move to avoid power outages for 10 million households. “If the export ban is not imposed, then nearly 20 coal-fired power plants with [total] capacity of 10,850 megawatt will go out,” Ridwan Jamaludin, the ministry’s director-general for coal, said as quote…

