Arresting 9 suspects in the case of students from 2 institutions causing a quarrel. Remanded to prison.



Bang Na Police Station,, Arrested 9 suspects in the case of students from vocational schools at 2 institutes causing a quarrel, killing 1 and injuring 1 in Soi Wachiratham Sathit, Bang Na area. Speeding up the search for another youth who was on the run.

Progress in the case on June 13 Investigators received a report of students physically attacking each other and there were injuries. Upon arrival, we met Mr. Peeraphong. He was wounded in the chest by a gunshot before dying later. and the accused group fled The incident occurred in the area of ??Soi Wachiratham Sathit 14 (Udomsuk 19), Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Bang Na District, Bangkok. Bullet casings of unknown size were also found. and blood stains at the crime scene

From the investigation, it was found that the two parties involved were students of two technical colleges in the area. CCTV cameras were able to record images during the incident. There were many criminals using guns and knives, with each group preparing to use motorcycles without license p

lates. Wear a helmet to cover your face. and there was a change of clothing after the incident So that there is no evidence to trace and prosecute.

Recently, today, Bang Na Police Station investigators detained 9 suspects out of a total of 14 and placed them in court, divided into 8 at the Central Juvenile and Family Court and 1 at the Phra Khanong Criminal Court. Later, they were able to track down and arrest 13 suspects, leaving 1 youth who is on the run.

For this case, the investigator asked the Phra Khanong Criminal Court. Arrest warrants were issued for a total of 14 suspects, 5 of whom are adults. They have all been arrested. Another 9 are juveniles, 1 of whom is on the run. Today, investigators have sent 9 suspects to court on charges of being a gang of thieves, conspiring to kill others, and attempting to murder. Others, possess firearms and ammunition without permission, carry firearms openly into towns, villages, or public roads. or without reasonable cause, shooting a gun using dynamite for reaso

ns in the city, quarreling loudly in public and drawing or displaying weapons in a quarrel

Pol. Col. Phumyot Leklak, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Region 5 (Deputy Commander of Region 5), revealed that in the case of student shootings, 1 person died and 1 person was injured. Investigators have already issued arrest warrants for 14 people, divided into adults. 5 people, 9 youths, with a total of 13 arrested, there is still 1 youth remaining in the process of being arrested. For preventing incidents, the commander has given orders to the police in the area. Proactive measures have been taken to prevent incidents in the area.

Initially, most of the suspects denied the crime, admitting that they had actually traveled to the crime scene. But he didn’t commit the crime. At this time, no information has been found that there will be additional people involved. As for the remaining suspects, We are currently undergoing further investigation. And the remaining 4 suspects will be taken into custody at the P

hra Khanong Criminal Court tomorrow (June 18) at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Source: Thai News Agency