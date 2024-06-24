Arrested the girlfriend of a famous singer with 129 million views, posted a story with a link to a gambling website.



Cyber police raided and arrested the girlfriend of a famous singer with 129 million views who posted a story with a link to a gambling website, earning 30,000 baht per month.

Due to the outbreak of football betting during the 2024 European Football Tournament or UEFA EURO 2024, Pol. Lt. Gen. Worawat Wattanakornbancha, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), has ordered cyber police nationwide to urgently monitor all forms of wrongdoing and to investigate and arrest wrongdoings in all dimensions.

Until the News Analysis and Special Equipment Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division 3 found information on a Facebook fan page named ‘Ara Tae’ with over 450,000 followers and is also a sexy and funny TikTok star. The channel has 1.4 million followers and is also the girlfriend of a famous singer with 129 million views. She has created content that is disguised as an advertisement for gambling websites by uploading content as images or videos and then communicating to people to click

on the message ” with a link to an online gambling website. If people click on it, the link will take them to the online gambling website. The investigation team has information that she has been doing this continuously.

Later, Pol. Maj. Gen. Statit Prom-Uthai, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division 3, ordered Pol. Col. Adhichat Amornpradit, Director of the News Analysis and Special Equipment Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division 3, to send officers to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. They were able to gather evidence and successfully request a search warrant from the court at the influencer’s residence.

Until the early morning of July 11, 2024, police officers from the News Analysis and Special Equipment Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division 3, brought a search warrant from the Khon Kaen Provincial Court, No. 52/2024, dated July 10, 2024, to search the residence of the owner of the ‘Ara Tae’ page in Khon Kaen Province. The search results found Ms. Phus

anisa or Ara Tae, 34 years old, the owner of the page, residing in the house. From checking the information on the mobile phone, it was found that there was a Facebook application that could log in to the account of the ‘Ara Tae’ page. There was also information about posting content that had a link to advertise online gambling websites, which there is information that the general public has accessed a lot.

Initially, Ms. Phusanisa confessed that she had created content to post links to advertise gambling websites on the said page. She was paid 1,500 baht each time to post links to online gambling websites, resulting in an average income of around 20,000-30,000 baht per month.

In addition, Ms. Phusanisa also revealed that previously, her boyfriend, a famous singer and owner of a song with 129 million views, had warned her about posting links advertising gambling websites, but she did not listen because she thought it would not happen to her and thought it was just a way to make extra money, until the day th

e cyber police came to her house early in the morning.

The police officers therefore seized the mobile phone used for recording and creating content, and charged him with ‘helping to advertise or directly or indirectly persuade others to play or gamble in games (online gambling) that were not authorized by the authorities’ and sent him for legal prosecution.

Source: Thai News Agency