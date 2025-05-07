Arrest Warrants Issued for Shan 999 Gang Members After Knife Attack in Bangkok



Bangkok: Arrest warrants have been issued for two members of the 999 Shan gang following a violent knife attack on their fellow countrymen in the Prachasongkhro area. Authorities are actively pursuing these individuals to ensure they face justice.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident involved a Burmese man who was attacked by members of the Shan 999 gang in Soi Prachasongkhro 45, located in the Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict of Din Daeng District, Bangkok. The victim sought refuge in a crepe shop, but the assailants pursued him inside and continued their attack, leaving him severely injured.





Investigation officers from the Suthisan Metropolitan Police Station have gathered evidence and requested arrest warrants from the Criminal Court. The court has issued warrants numbered 2687/2568 and 2688/2568, dated May 7, 2568. The charges include jointly assaulting others resulting in physical harm and jointly trespassing at night, with the use of force and at least two individuals involved. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the suspects for legal proceedings.

