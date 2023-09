Police at Kuchinarai Police Station, Kalasin Province, issued an arrest warrant for a well-known bank official. Acts as a housekeeper, using a typewriter to adjust the account book. Embezzled the money of customers and RTA members, causing total damages of nearly 30 million baht before escaping unpunished. The latest development has been that the fund and outsiders have filed complaints at Kuchinarai Police Station has 31 cases.

Source: Thai News Agency